Grass Valley weather: 1 to 2 inches of rain expected Friday

One to 2 inches of rain is expected Friday, with rain forecast every day into midweek, the National Weather Service said.

Highs will reach 63 today. Winds will be 7 to 13 mph, with 20 mph gusts possible. Between a quarter- and a half-inch of rain is expected, with another quarter- to half-inch tonight. Lows will drop to 48.

There’s a 100% chance of rain Friday, with 1 to 2 inches expected. Winds will be 9 to 14 mph, with 28 mph gusts possible. Highs will reach 55, with lows dipping to 43. Rain chances drop to 20% that night, with under a tenth of an inch likely.

Rain chances are 40% Saturday, and 90% that night. Highs will hit 53, and lows will settle at 45.

The chance of rain jumps to 100% on Sunday. Rain could be heavy that night. Highs will reach 52, and lows will land at 44.





Rain is forecast for before noon Monday, with showers after noon. Highs will climb to 48, and lows will drop to 41.

There’s a chance of showers Tuesday (high of 50), and Wednesday (high of 61).