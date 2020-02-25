Grass Valley water service back to normal in the Slate Creek Road, Ridge Road area

Water operations are back to normal after an emergency break in a Nevada Irrigation District (NID) treated water mainline disrupted service in the Slate Creek and Ridge roads area from Hughes to Carrie Drive in Grass Valley. Service was restored around 9:30 p.m. Monday evening. The break was reported at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Monday. NID crews immediately responded and, upon arrival, were able to isolate the break and reduce the scale of the impact down to a few hundred customers. Service was restored to all customers at 9:30 p.m.