Grass Valley warrant search uncovers butane honey oil lab
Grass Valley police detectives serving a search warrant for heroin and methamphetamine sales now have expanded their investigation after discovering a cannabis “honey oil” lab and stolen property at the residence, authorities said.
The investigations unit served the warrant just before 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Carol Drive, said Sgt. Clint Bates. According to Bates, they did not find any significant amount of heroin or meth. However, they did discover a butane honey oil lab set-up that was not operational, but was being stored at the property. A large butane canister was located, as well as two bags of suspected marijuana totaling about 30 pounds.
The resident of the property was not there and no arrest has been made, Bates said.
There is an ongoing investigation to determine the ownership of the lab equipment, as well as to determine if all the necessary components were present to manufacture honey oil and what the production capacity would be, he said.
During the search, an item of stolen property was located and an investigation into that is ongoing as well, Bates added.
Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.
