Staff Writer
The risks of wildfire events and vegetation management were the topic of discussion at a Grass Valley Town Hall meeting this week.
Approximately 20 participants made comments and asked questions of the Council, Staff, and officials in a more relaxed and informal setting of a Town Hall.
Members of the Council and experts such as Grass Valley Fire Chief Mark Buttron engaged in open dialogue with members of the public, which is not the protocol for a more formal city council meeting.
One member of the audience shared memories of the River Fire in the summer of 2021 which burned 2,619 acres in the Colfax area in Nevada County.
Vegetation mitigation is a complex matter neighbor to neighbor, he said, meaning what can be done if your neighbor does not clear tall, overgrown trees crowded just next to your property line?
“We have no recourse. That’s one of the reasons we came here tonight to try and find something that we can do. Our house and our neighbors are at extremely high risk if there’s a fire — that’s going to be a nuclear bomb going off,” the audience participant said.
“The amount of ladder fuel that was there when the River Fire came, we thought for sure we were going to lose everything,” the resident who happened to live outside the city limits said.
Reaching out to the Firewise Council Group to get community support was an avenue that Councilmember Bob Branstrom offered to the dialogue.
If a resident makes every effort to make a property fire-safe, and another neighbor does nothing, what can be done?
That affects the relationship between neighbors who may share property lines for decades, Susan Rogers, another audience member commented.
“I’m here to beg the city to do proactive inspections for vegetation code compliance in the most problematic city neighborhoods,” Rogers said.
The current procedure where the city only does inspections only when a complaint is filed due to the lack of staffing, puts an unfair burden on residents, according to Rogers.
Talking to a neighbor before filing a complaint does not always work due to the varying interest in fire safety and other factors, according to Rogers.
“If we talk to our neighbor first, and then they don’t do anything, and we have to file a complaint, we basically have a target on our back,” Rogers said. “I don’t think that’s fair, and I don’t think it supports the idea that neighborhoods need to work together to be fire safe.”
The city code does not say that inspections and enforcement will take place “when a complaint is filed,” it states that “it shall be the duty” to enforce it, Rogers pointed out.
Lack of staffing resources prevents Grass Valley Fire Department (GVFD) from being anything but complaint-driven, according to a conversation Rogers and her neighbors had with Chief Buttron.
Rogers also said she spoke with Chief Sam Goodspeed in Nevada City, and he stated that they are doing proactive inspections because the Nevada City Council made them do it, according to Rogers.
Gil Mathew, President at Nevada County Economic Resource Council spoke as a concerned resident at the meeting about lessons learned in other disastrous fires such as the Camp Fire which almost destroyed the town of Paradise in 2018, and the Tubbs Fire in 2017 which damaged Santa Rosa.
Mitigation and clearing of vegetation should be a priority, according to Mathew.
“You can have a fire station on every corner and it is not going to save it,” Mathew said. “With 70-mile-an-hour winds, you’re not a firefighter, you’re a fire watcher.”
Mathew asked Chief Buttron to confirm that calls for fire events have increased, excluding medical calls.
Mathews then asked officials to consider why fire activity has increased even though the population of the area has stayed relatively the same.
The question was well noted and tabled for the upcoming city council meeting on September 12 at 7 p.m. in the Grass Valley City Hall.
Another participant who introduced himself as a retired firefighter from the Santa Cruz area, who recently moved to the Grass Valley area from the Santa Cruz area with his wife, joined the conversation.
The once firefighter with the first name of Pedro stated that his experience in the 2020 CZU Lightning Complex Fire that flattened more than 900 homes and 1,500 structures overall, convinces him that if there is to be a ½ cent tax, he is for it.
“When I hear this proposed tax measure that may or may not come up for a vote, I’m for it,” he said. “Staffing is a concern… that is a concern for me too… we don’t actually live in the city itself… but close enough so that whatever you decide here, it’s going to affect us.”
Lisa Swarthout, Nevada City Councilmember for District 3 commented on the partnerships between all the districts and the County when facing a windswept wildfire event similar to those in Maui or the City of Paradise.
“It wouldn’t matter what you did in Grass Valley, if there’s a windswept fire… it’s going to come and wipe us all out,” Swarthout said. “We’re all in this together. I hope that you include the County in your discussions… and I believe Nevada City is looking at a potential tax measure next year… Truckee is talking about doing a Measure as well.”
Swarthout suggested that efforts to work together regarding how the money would be spent and that looking at the bigger picture with a combined effort is necessary.
Mayor Jan Arbuckle shared that she welcomed the Town Hall approach because, in a regularly scheduled council meeting, members of the council are not allowed to make comments or ask questions in a reciprocal dialogue because of stipulations in the Brown Act.
Arbuckle said she valued all the comments of the audience because public input drives the decisions of the Council.
“As you know if you come to a regular council meeting, we don’t talk back,” Arbuckle said. “We sit up here wanting to say something and we can’t. I welcome this opportunity to have this open dialogue… to ask a question or make a comment and actually interact with the people because we’re here for you.”
Introducing the format for the meeting Tim Kiser, Grass Valley City manager stated that comments would be restricted to wildland fires and vegetation management and the risks associated with them, however, participants who wished to make comments related in any way to the issues, including the possible proposal of a sales tax would be heard.
“Tonight is not a conversation of whether we are doing the tax or not,” Kiser said. “We will be discussing that at a future council meeting.”
Kiser helped focus the audience on the needs or risks that may need to be addressed within the city limits.
Mayor Arbuckle further clarified the intent of the public Town Hall meeting.
“We are open to hearing any of the conversation because obviously the wildfire management concerns are directly tied to if a sales tax is needed,” Mayor Arbuckle said. “Just know there will be no action tonight and this will be on the agenda at the regularly scheduled council meeting…[on September 12 at 7 p.m. in the chambers of the City Hall on East Main Street in Grass Valley.]