Grass Valley to reopen City Hall

The city of Grass Valley will take another step toward reopening next week when they welcome the public back into City Hall.

During a Tuesday special meeting the City Council voted to reopen with restrictions the week of July 6. Access will expand as conditions warrant and the local COVID-19 situation allows.

City Hall will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

Face coverings will be required inside the building, with masks and hand sanitizer available for free at the entrance.

“We’re hoping by providing the masks at the entrance and hand sanitizer that we won’t have any issues,” Grass Valley City Manager Tim Kiser said.

Support Local Journalism Donate



According to Kiser, the city may also set up a separate area where people without masks get service without endangering the public.

Nearly all city services are also available over the phone, council member Hilary Hodge said.

The city hopes to open its next council meeting on July 14 for limited in-person public participation, though the safety measures and technology required are still being finalized.

When it reopens, the City Hall lobby will be limited to eight people at a time, the police lobby will be limited to four, and the council chambers will be capped at 25% of normal capacity. Each of those limitations include city staff.

All city employees will be required to use cloth face coverings, which will be provided at no cost.

The council on Tuesday also held a public hearing on the city proposed 2020-21 budget. The document was largely unchanged from previous versions, which reduced sales tax projections by more than $750,000 and transient occupancy tax projections by $350,000 compared to last year. The budget projects a deficit of nearly $700,000 for the 2019-20 fiscal year, which will be made up by using reserves built in over the previous two years. It also projects city finances to normalize by the end of the 2022-23 fiscal year.

The city expects to have a better sense of its projections in September, when it’ll receive sales tax data from the state covering the period through June 30.

To contact Staff Writer John Orona, email jorona@theunion.com or call 530-477-4229.