Grass Valley to keep Mill Street closed to traffic
Grass Valley will move forward with a plan to keep downtown Mill Street closed to vehicle traffic and create an open public space.
The Grass Valley City Council on Tuesday was unanimous in providing staff with direction to keep the street closed and use federal American Rescue Plan funding for the transformation.
The city first closed part of Mill Street in response to the pandemic last summer, further extending the closure in September and again in January.
“Things changed, we adapted and here we are today with an opportunity to really, in my view, improve our community for the better,” Mayor Ben Aguilar said at the meeting.
To contact Staff Writer John Orona, email jorona@theunion.com or call 530-477-4229.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Grass Valley to keep Mill Street closed to traffic
Grass Valley will move forward with a plan to keep downtown Mill Street closed to vehicle traffic and create an open public space.