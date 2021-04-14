Grass Valley to keep Mill Street closed to traffic

Grass Valley will move forward with a plan to keep downtown Mill Street closed to vehicle traffic and create an open public space.

The Grass Valley City Council on Tuesday was unanimous in providing staff with direction to keep the street closed and use federal American Rescue Plan funding for the transformation.

The city first closed part of Mill Street in response to the pandemic last summer, further extending the closure in September and again in January.

“Things changed, we adapted and here we are today with an opportunity to really, in my view, improve our community for the better,” Mayor Ben Aguilar said at the meeting.

To contact Staff Writer John Orona, email jorona@theunion.com or call 530-477-4229.