Grass Valley to hold July Fourth fireworks

From a release:

Enjoy the fireworks with the city! Look toward the sky over the Highway 49 and Dorsey overpass at 9:30 p.m. July 4 and enjoy the fireworks from home. Due to COVID-19, the city is requesting that you stay home or close to home with household members only to watch the show. The fireworks will be visible from many locations within the city.

Thank you to the sponsors who made the fireworks possible!

Cranmer Engineering Inc.

Hills Flat Lumber

Peter’s Drilling & Pump Service

49er Breakfast Rotary of Nevada City

A&A Air Conditioning & Heating

C&D Construction

Economy Pest Control

Stucki Jewelers

Tru-Line Builders

New York Life – Kyle Smith Agent

Celebration Starting around 9:30 p.m.

Source: Grass Valley