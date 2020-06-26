Grass Valley to hold July Fourth fireworks
From a release:
Enjoy the fireworks with the city! Look toward the sky over the Highway 49 and Dorsey overpass at 9:30 p.m. July 4 and enjoy the fireworks from home. Due to COVID-19, the city is requesting that you stay home or close to home with household members only to watch the show. The fireworks will be visible from many locations within the city.
Thank you to the sponsors who made the fireworks possible!
- Cranmer Engineering Inc.
- Hills Flat Lumber
- Peter’s Drilling & Pump Service
- 49er Breakfast Rotary of Nevada City
- A&A Air Conditioning & Heating
- C&D Construction
- Economy Pest Control
- Stucki Jewelers
- Tru-Line Builders
- New York Life – Kyle Smith Agent
Celebration Starting around 9:30 p.m.
Source: Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User