Grass Valley to discuss revamping stalled housing developments

The Grass Valley City Council will meet Tuesday to discuss housing projects and amendments to a grant application, which, if approved, could fund a $5 million project that includes a renovation of Memorial Park and a boost to local nonprofit programs.

During the council's first November meeting, the Nevada County Contractors' Association gave an update on housing projects that have been approved but are not moving forward.

Tuesday, city staff will present the council with some options for how the city might address the backlog of housing projects.

The council will also hold a public hearing to discuss amendments to the $5 million application for a Community Development Block Grant.

Council members approved the initial application, which requests $4.5 million in grant funding for a renovation of Memorial Park, including an indoor pool, a turf soccer field and a community center. The application also requests $450,000 for an expanded YMCA program.

The council will discuss adding a funding request for Gold Country Community Service's Meals on Wheels program to the application Tuesday.

