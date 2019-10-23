Grass Valley to buy corporation yard for future expansion

Grass Valley is taking advantage of a unique opportunity to purchase the building adjacent to its wastewater treatment facility after the owner offered the property to the city below its appraised value.

The Grass Valley City Council on Tuesday authorized the $1.5 million purchase that City Manager Tim Kiser said came about while the city was working on the Wolf Creek Trail that runs next to the building. Next steps include a Nov. 19 meeting of the Planning Commission, which must find that the purchase is consistent with the city’s General Plan before the sale’s finalization.

“We had actually met the owners in the process of building the Wolf Creek Trail, and they reached out and made an offer less than the appraised price,” Kiser said.

According to city documents, the purchase at 530 Freeman Lane will relocate the city’s corporation yard and allow for future expansion of other city properties in the area, like the water treatment plant and animal control facilities.

“This is a great opportunity to look at building a new animal shelter,” Kiser said. “If we wanted to open a rec department or something like that there would be space to run those kind of things in this building. The other major advantage of this is it gives us expansion capabilities for our wastewater treatment plant.”

The property was previously leased by AT&T for its corporation yard. The telecommunications company informed the owner it wouldn’t renew its lease.

The city hopes acquiring the property would also help relieve some parking issues in the area, as city officials would be able to park in the courtyard instead of in public parking spaces.

“That would allow us to move all our employee parking, some of which is occupied in front of the animal shelter as you enter into the building,” Kiser said. “Those vehicles would now be housed and parked up at the new facilities along with some of the other vehicles, opening up some more space.”

According to Grass Valley Mayor Lisa Swarthout, the move would give the city flexibility in how it moves forward.

“Just the opportunity to own this piece of property contiguous to other city facilities, which does not come along very often, really puts us at an advantage for a new courtyard, new animal shelter, new parks and recreation facilities, for a new trailhead,” Swarthout said. “It really is part of the future.”

