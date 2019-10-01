Grass Valley temps will range from 60s to 70s over next few days

Cold and rainy weather over the weekend — and snow in the higher elevations — has given way to clear skies and highs nearing 80 for Grass Valley over the next few days.

Today’s highs will reach 68, and dip to 67 for Thursday. Friday’s temperatures will climb to 69 before jumping to 74 on Saturday and 79 for Sunday. Monday’s highs will hit 80, the National Weather Service states.

Sunny skies are forecast into next week.

Truckee will see similar weather, though highs are forecast to be much lower in the Sierra.

Today’s temperatures will reach around 59, with Thursday’s topping out at 60 and Friday’s at 61.

Saturday’s highs will hit 66 and Sunday’s 68. Monday will top out around 72.