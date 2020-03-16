Grass Valley teen killed in Highway 49 wreck

An 18-year-old Grass Valley woman died over the weekend after her vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic on Highway 49, authorities said.

Alyssa Scheda was driving a white Honda Civic southbound around 2:45 p.m. Saturday when she moved into the northbound lanes around Lone Star Road, just south of the Nevada County line, said Officer David Martinez, with the California Highway Patrol.

Scheda’s vehicle collided head-on with a northbound black Mini Cooper, he added.

“And the (Honda) also hit a box truck,” the officer said.

The driver of the Mini Cooper was taken to a Roseville hospital with serious, but not life threatening, injuries. The box truck driver had no injuries, Martinez said.

The Honda and Mini Cooper had major damage, he added.

“We don’t suspect any alcohol or drugs,” the officer said.

Placer County authorities said they’re investigating the cause and manner of death.

The crash slowed motorists for about two hours, though traffic was never completely closed, Martinez said.

