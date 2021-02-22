Grass Valley suspect arrested in minor luring case

A man who thought he was meeting a young girl for sex in the parking lot of a Grass Valley business Saturday night was greeted instead by detectives and ended up in jail, authorities said.

Tyler Michael Clanton, 23, was arrested on suspicion of sending harmful matter to a minor with the intent to seduce, and arranging a meeting with a minor with the intent of engaging in sexual activity, jail records state.

The parents of the girl, who is younger than 16, contacted the Grass Valley police to report the girl had received sexually based text messages from a man on Feb. 15, said Sgt. Brian Blakemore.

Detectives began investigating and maintained contact with the suspect. On Saturday, the parents contacted police to report the man had reached out again to their daughter and was asking her to meet him, Blakemore said.

Blakemore said investigators were at the proposed meeting location, a business parking lot after hours, when Clanton showed up. The parking lot was empty and there was no reason why a customer would have been there.

Clanton remained in custody Monday on a $700,000 bond, jail records state.

