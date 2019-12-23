Grass Valley student named to Union University President’s List

Sean Wheeler of Grass Valley was named to the Union University President’s List for the fall 2019 semester. The President’s List includes full-time students who achieve a 4.0 grade point average on a four-point scale. Founded in 1823, Union University is a private evangelical Christian university in Jackson, Tennessee. Union offers liberal arts training in more than 100 majors and programs of study along with professional programs in business, education and nursing. About 3,200 students are currently enrolled.