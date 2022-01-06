Grass Valley student named to dean’s list at Union University
Sean Wheeler of Grass Valley was one of 380 students to have been named to the Union University Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester. The Dean’s List includes full-time students who achieve a 3.5 grade point average on a four-point scale. Founded in 1823 and affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention, Union University is a Jackson, Tennessee Christ-centered university offering liberal arts training in more than 100 majors and programs of study along with professional programs in business, education and nursing. Roughly 3,000 students are currently enrolled.
