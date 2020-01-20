Grass Valley student makes President’s List at LeTourneau

Matthew Cross of Grass Valley was recently named to the Fall 2019 President’s List at LeTourneau University in Longview, Texas. He is currently a senior and studying engineering. Students must have achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average to receive this honor. LeTourneau University is a Christian polytechnic university the mission of educators is to “engage students to nurture Christian virtue, develop competency and ingenuity in their professional fields, integrate faith and work, and serve the local and global community.” LETU offers more than 140 undergraduate and graduate degree programs across a range of disciplines. For additional information, visit http://www.letu.edu.