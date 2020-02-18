VIDEO: Grass Valley structure fire sends man to hospital with burns, smoke inhalation

One person was taken to the hospital after firefighters responded to a residential structure fire on the 100 block of East Empire Street in Grass Valley Tuesday afternoon.

The unidentified man was taken to the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital with symptoms of smoke inhalation and third-degree burns, according to Grass Valley/Nevada City Fire Division Chief Sam Goodspeed.

After the Grass Valley Police Department found the victim, the search for a reportedly trapped second victim began but no additional victims were located, according to Grass Valley/Nevada City Fire Chief Mark Buttron.

“He was transported in an ambulance with lights and siren which (signifies an) immediate need to the hospital,” Goodspeed said. “His breathing was shallow so we took appropriate measures and gave him the medications and treatment he needed and got him to the hospital as soon as possible.”

Emergency personnel got the call just before noon and had the blaze contained by 12:45 p.m.

“Units en route saw visible columns (of smoke) so we requested additional resources,” Goodspeed said. “Upon arrival, they found this … wood-frame, residential structure with heavy smoke showing from the side of the building. Firefighters made an interior attack and got good knockdown on the fire.”

According to Goodspeed, about 25% of the structure was damaged.

“They made an interior attack, that means they put on their air packs, their masks, all their personal protective equipment and advanced the hose line inside the structure to attack the fire,” Goodspeed said.

Grass Valley Fire Department, Nevada City Fire Department, Nevada County Consolidated Fire District, Ophir Hill Fire Protection District and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection responded to the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“All they’re doing now is fire investigation to look for the cause and origin of the fire,” Buttron said late Tuesday afternoon. “That hasn’t been determined yet and they’ll likely be there for several more hours in determination of that.”

The fire caused the closure of East Empire Street between South Auburn Street and Miners Trail.

