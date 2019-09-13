Grass Valley street sweeper thief sentenced to 60 days

A Grass Valley man arrested after he allegedly stole a street sweeper has pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of vehicle theft.

John David Peterson, 39, was arrested along with Todd Aaron Mason, 56, and Jerry Delgado, 30, on April 27. Grass Valley Police officers had responded to the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway after the three men allegedly attacked the man running the street sweeper, before Peterson took off in the machine.

The victim had detained Delgado, while Mason was found running behind a business a block away. Peterson then was spotted in a fenced-off area in the 100 block of Olympia Park Road and detained.

The victim told officers he had been working when he got into an argument with the three men because they were making a mess in the parking lot. The trio then reportedly physically attacked him, but he said he was uninjured.

All three men were arrested on suspicion of carjacking and criminal conspiracy, and Delgado also was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest, assault and battery, obstruction of an officer, being under the influence of a controlled substance and possessing drug paraphernalia.

No charges were filed against Mason. Delgado was charged with vandalism, resisting arrest, being under the influence of a controlled substance and possessing an ingestion device. He has pleaded not guilty and is set to return to Nevada County Superior Court on Sept. 26.

Peterson pleaded no contest to misdemeanor vehicle theft and was sentenced to 60 days in jail and three years probation.

Excessive force suit proceeds

A federal lawsuit filed by Peterson’s attorney earlier this year, in relation to a different arrest, is proceeding with a settlement conference scheduled for next month.

The lawsuit claims Grass Valley police used excessive force on Sept. 5, 2018, when they forced a handcuffed Peterson to an emergency room floor. Later, at the Nevada County Jail, personnel disregarded his medical needs, the suit alleges.

The suit filed by attorney Patrick Dwyer claims Peterson was released two days later and sought treatment at the hospital, where he was diagnosed with sepsis and a bone infection. He remained in the hospital for 45 days, the suit states.

Peterson in his suit is asking for over $1 million in damages. Defendants include Nevada County, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Grass Valley, Correctional Medical Group Companies, Inc., and several officers and staff.

A settlement conference is scheduled for Oct. 30.

To contact Staff Writer Liz Kellar, email lizk@theunion.com or call 530-477-4236.