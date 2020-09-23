Grass Valley stabbing suspect, victim released from hospital

The suspect in a Wednesday stabbing remained jailed that day under $25,000 in bond, authorities said.

Aaron James Campbell, 54, of Grass Valley, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed weapon on his person, Grass Valley Police Sgt. Brian Blakemore said.

According to Blakemore, around 2:15 a.m. police were dispatched to a reported stabbing in the 1200 block of Sutton Way. Officers arrived on scene minutes later and were immediately flagged down by a woman who was caring for a man on the ground.

The man is a 26-year-old Grass Valley resident who suffered a knife wound to one of his shins, his wrist and his shoulder. Officers contacted the suspect of the stabbing who was standing nearby, and he was identified as Campbell, Blakemore said.

The sergeant said everyone involved was homeless and living in their vehicles.

At the time of the call, they got into an altercation about a noise disturbance. Campbell confronted the victim and his wife, and a verbal altercation ensued that escalated into a physical fight, at which point Campbell drew a knife, Blakemore said.

Campbell received treatment for a cut on his eyebrow, an injury received during the altercation, at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, before he was brought to the Nevada County Jail. The victim was released from the hospital Wednesday morning, he added.

Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at roneil@theunion.com.