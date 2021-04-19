Grass Valley: Slight chance of rain Tuesday

A small chance of rain will enter the forecast for Grass Valley on Tuesday before sunny skies and highs in the 70s return for the rest of the work week, the National Weather Service said.

It’ll be sunny with highs around 78 today. Winds will be between 5 to 8 mph this afternoon. Lows will drop to 47 tonight.

There’s a 20% chance of showers after 11 a.m. Tuesday. Under a tenth of an inch of rain is expected. It’ll be sunny with highs around 69. Lows will dip to 45 that night.

Wednesday’s highs will hit 73, Thursday’s will reach 75 and Friday’s will climb to 74. It’ll be sunny all three days.

Temperatures take a downward turn starting Saturday, when highs will reach only 68.

There’s a chance of showers on Sunday, when highs will bottom out around 58.