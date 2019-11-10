Grass Valley shelter’s ‘wish list’ for guests

Guests at Hospitality House’s shelter, Utah’s Place, are in urgent need of specific supplies, including women’s jeans sizes 10 to 14; women’s sneakers, sizes 8 to 10; women’s and men’s underwear, sizes small, medium and large; men’s T-shirts, sizes large and extra large; men’s jeans, sizes 34 to 38; men’s and women’s warm jackets, sizes large and extra large; socks, blankets and warm gloves. Items can now be dropped off between 9 a.m. and noon, Monday through Friday, and after 2:30 p.m. on weekends. Utah’s Place is located at 1262 Sutton Way in Grass Valley. For more information, call 530-271-7144.