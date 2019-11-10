Grass Valley shelter’s ‘wish list’ for guests
Submitted to The Union
Guests at Hospitality House’s shelter, Utah’s Place, are in urgent need of specific supplies, including women’s jeans sizes 10 to 14; women’s sneakers, sizes 8 to 10; women’s and men’s underwear, sizes small, medium and large; men’s T-shirts, sizes large and extra large; men’s jeans, sizes 34 to 38; men’s and women’s warm jackets, sizes large and extra large; socks, blankets and warm gloves. Items can now be dropped off between 9 a.m. and noon, Monday through Friday, and after 2:30 p.m. on weekends. Utah’s Place is located at 1262 Sutton Way in Grass Valley. For more information, call 530-271-7144.
