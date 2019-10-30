Grass Valley screening of ‘Phantoms of the Holbrooke’ docudrama

On Friday, Nov. 1, The Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains is inviting the public to a free screening of the local docudrama, “Phantoms of the Holbrooke,” followed by a question and answer event with the director, Dan Heflin. Doors open at 5, show begins at 5:30 p.m. Popcorn and drinks will be available. Historical or supernatural costumes in the spirit of the event are encouraged. The Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains is located at 246 S. Church St. in Grass Valley.