The Grass Valley School District (GVSD) has been a busy place over the summer with many updates that benefit the students who attend their four campuses in grades pre-kindergarten to eighth grade.
Classrooms were ready for students arriving for their first day of school yesterday and teachers were eager to meet their students, according to Superintendent Andrew Withers.
“The school staff officially returned to campuses to prepare their lessons and for professional development on August 11, 14, 15,” Withers said. “We are looking forward to seeing the students on their first day back.”
Over the summer the GVSD provides a wonderful summer school and care program for students in kindergarten through seventh grade at the Margaret G. Scotten School campus, according to Withers.
“We have continued summer care 12 months a year for working parents,” Withers said.
The summer programs include social / emotional learning curriculum and fun incentives for regular attendance.
The district has been making improvements to enhance student learning and safety over the summer, according to Withers.
Cameras have been installed across the district with safety in mind and Wi-Fi access points have been added to improve internet connections and speed.
Withers said he wants to express his appreciation for about a dozen employees who do deep cleaning in classrooms and facilities over the summer.
Throughout the summer, asphalt work was completed to repair or replace playgrounds and parking lots around the district.
A new school kitchen was completed at the Margaret G. Scotten School campus that will dramatically improve the food service for students, according to Withers.
The Margaret G. Scotten School also finalized a new turf installation for the athletic field and a community restroom.
“I am appreciative to the City of Grass Valley for the new turf field and community restroom for our elementary school children at Margaret G. Scotten School,” Withers said.
For the 2023 — 2024 school year there are plans for a new school kitchen at the Grass Valley Charter School that serves families with preschool programs and students in pre-kindergarten through the eighth grade, according to Withers.
The purchase of a central building that will serve as a food service facility is also in the plans for the new school year.
A district-wide solar project is also happening mid-year, according to Withers.
“Our goal is to be net zero,” Withers said. “With panels supporting all District sites.”
“Net zero” is a term that means achieving a balance between the carbon emitted into the atmosphere, and the carbon removed from it, according to energysavingtrust.org.
The Grass Valley School District has a 150-year-old heritage in the heart of Nevada County and serves 1,548 children, preschool to eighth grade, in six schools.
“Two preschools, two kindergarten through fourth grade schools, one fifth through eighth grade school, and one preschool through eighth grade charter school,” according to the GVSD website.
Academic programs are balanced with a full offering of fine and performing arts, a comprehensive kindergarten through eighth grade technology program, and a wide array of electives and competitive sports.
“All of our programs do an excellent job of focusing on the specific needs of our students at each grade level and developmental time frame,” Withers said.
We offer additional family support services such as preschool care, school readiness outreach, and free before and after school programs.
For those looking for a non-traditional school program, our charter school is outstanding.
If community members would like any additional information they are welcome to call on our school site offices or they can email Kathryn Boswell at our District Office at kboswell@gvsd.us or call 530 273-4483.
Families can also enroll students online at the GVSD website.
The GVSD also has a dual immersion program where academic subjects like reading and math are taught to all students through both English and Spanish.
“Classes are composed of a balance of English speakers and Spanish speakers,” according to the GVSD website. “Language arts, math, science and social studies is taught primarily in Spanish in grades K-1. There is a gradual increase in English instruction until a 50:50 balance is reached in 5th grade. Spanish speakers build a strong base in Spanish and are more successful as they learn English. English speakers have maximum exposure to Spanish.”
“The Grass Valley School District committed to developing personal excellence and preparing each individual for the future through a strong academic program enhanced by a wide range of innovative choices in a responsive and safe environment,” Withers said