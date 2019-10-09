Forum canceled, other closures across Nevada County due to power shutoff

Tonight’s League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County candidate forum has been officially cancelled due to power outages. The forum was between Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt and Republican Megan Dahle, both running for the District 1 Assembly seat.

Nevada County offices: All Nevada County Library branches in Western Nevada County are closed to the public due to the PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff.

The County’s Eric Rood Administrative Center, Crown Point, Brighton Greens, Airport Office and Transit Office are without power and closed to the public due to the PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoffs. Agencies across the County, including the Office of Emergency Services, will have extra staffing in place for the critical fire weather.

Nevada County schools: All schools in Nevada County are closed today due to the power outage, according to Scott Lay, Nevada County Superintendent of Schools.

Sierra College: The Sierra College Nevada County Campus in Grass Valley is closed for day and night classes today due to PG&E power shut off. The Rocklin campus, Truckee Campus, and the Roseville center are open.

Grass Valley School District: Due to the widespread power outage in Nevada County, all Grass Valley School District schools and programs will be closed on Wednesday 10/9/19.

Bell Hill Academy

Grass Valley Charter School

Lyman Gilmore Middle School

Margaret G. Scotten Elementary School

Our Kids Place – Preschool

Little Learners – Preschool

Lyman Gilmore Before and After School Program

Scotten Before and After School Program

Bell Hill Before and After School Program

Source: Kathryn Boswell, Administrative Assistant Grass Valley School District

