Grass Valley School District returns to distance learning Dec. 14

FROM A WEDNESDAY LETTER:

Grass Valley Staff, Parents and Community members,

We acknowledge how challenging the COVID-19 pandemic has been on all aspects of our society, community, and school district and we continue to focus on offering the best instructional programs and support we can for our students. The physical and mental health and safety of our students, staff, and families continue to be our top priority and we thank you for your adherence to the additional safety practices we’ve implemented this school year.

As you may know the Nevada County Coronavirus Dashboard has documented a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases and last week Governor Newsom released a new “Regional Stay at Home Order” which includes daily monitoring of the ICU bed capacity. Earlier today the ICU capacity within the Greater Sacramento Region reached the threshold requirements for implementing a Regional Stay at Home Order for Nevada County. We wanted you to know that beginning on Monday, December 14th, The Grass Valley School District will be transitioning back into Distance Learning. Please note, that the Stay at Home Order guidelines do not require school districts to discontinue in-person services and our Grass Valley schools remain a safe place for students to learn however, we want to ensure we are doing our part to support and protect our district and community. Per state guidelines our Early Childhood Learning Services and Essential Worker Care Program services will remain with in-person unless we receive an official closure order from our public health department. We will send out a separate communication to the enrolled families with details.

Our district team will continue to monitor the status of COVID-19 in Nevada County as we prepare to resume in-person Hybrid services on Monday, January 4th. We will update you immediately if there are any changes or adjustments to this plan. Please reach out to myself or our school staff if you or your child are in need of support.

Source: Grass Valley School District