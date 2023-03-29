The Grass Valley School District will start school 2 hours late today (Wednesday, March 29), according to an email from Kathryn Baker Boswell, Administrative Assistant for Grass Valley School District.
The late start is to "allow city plows and maintenance crews to clear walkways and roads for safe access to school sites," the email said.
Before school programs are closed today, and campus will be closed school starts at 11 a.m., the email said.
Bus routes are all available, Boswell wrote, except for the Highway 174 and You Bet stops on Route 45.
Nevada City School District will also have a late start today for Seven Hills Middle School and Deer Creek School, according to an email from Superintendent John Baggett. The schools will start at 10:30 a.m. but have a regular dismissal times: 2:40 p.m. for Seven Hills School and 2:45 p.m. for Deer Creek School, Baggett wrote.
Below is an detailed list of start times for GVSD campuses from Andrew Withers, Superintendent for Grass Valley School District.
After reviewing the current and anticipated weather and road conditions with the county superintendents, transportation, and office of emergency services personnel, we have decided to implement a late start for today Wednesday, March 29th. We will have NO Before Care Services Today and school will start two (2) hours later across all district programs. Bus routes will continue to operate with limited impacts however Route 45 will not be able to access Hwy 174 and You Bet.
Listed below are the instructional schedules for today:
Bell Hill - 11am - 3:25pm (2 hour delayed start)
Margaret Scotten - 11am - 3:35pm (2 hour delayed start)
Lyman Gilmore - 11am - 3:35pm (2 hour delayed start)
Grass Valley Charter - 10:30am - 3:00pm (2 hour delayed start)
Preschool Programs - 2 hour delayed start
Thank you for your patience and support!"