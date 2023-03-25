A number of improvements to local parks have taken place in Grass Valley since 2020 and the city’s council members will receive an update at the upcoming regularly scheduled meeting on March 28 at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held in the council’s chambers at 125 East Main St., Grass Valley.
The City Engineering Division has worked to modernize aging facilities and enhance the recreation experience for Grass Valley residents and park users.
Over $15 million has been invested in parks and trail improvements across the City of Grass Valley since 2020, according to the report.
Some of the larger projects include $6.8 million for improvements in Memorial Park’s pool replacement; the addition of two pickleball courts; artificial turf for the softball field; restroom, parking and maintenance building expansion; tennis court resurfacing; water line; sidewalk and landscaping improvements.
An additional $2.4 million was spent on Condon Park’s replacement of the ball field’s artificial turf, a four-stall restroom installation, a parking lot extension, basketball resurfacing, downed tree removal and improvements to trails.
Improvements were also made at Scotten School ($1.8 million), Wolf Creek Trail ($1.4 million), Lyman Gilmore School ($1.6 million), Minnie Park ($820,000) and D. Mautino Park ($325,000).
The City of Grass Valley has over 108 acres of park lands and seven developed parks, according to the background report.
Another action agenda item planned for the March 28 meeting is the review of the 2022 General Plan Annual Progress Report.
Some major projects and milestones include the Grass Valley RV Resort and Annexation Project, Mill Street Pedestrian Improvement Project and the Southern Sphere of Influence Planning and Annexation Project, according to official information.
Commercial projects include the Target store remodel, scheduled to open in April 2023, and a 3,600 square foot Quick Quack Car Wash with a completion date in 2023.
The largest residential project is the Loma Rica Ranch Specific Plan, consisting of about 250 homes with construction slated for summer 2023.
The Pines of Grass Valley is a second residential project consisting of 108 rentals with either 1 — 2 bedroom apartments. The resort-style apartment project includes a swimming pool, hot tub, sundeck, private cabanas with televisions, fire pit, outdoor yoga studio, on-site business center, smart home features and an on-site deli and market. Site improvements are anticipated in summer 2023.
Updates on the progress or any changes to the plan will be noted, especially those that regard land use, traffic circulation, housing, noise, safety, and conservation of open space, as described in the agenda.
The city was also awarded $400,000 of First-Time Homebuyer funds for its First-Time Homebuyer program.
To contact Staff Writer Marianne Boll-See, email mboll-see@theunion.com.