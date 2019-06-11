Grass Valley road rage incident leads to vehicle theft, false imprisonment

Jacob Dylan Stankovic



The 4Runner’s window shattered, and the driver figured someone was shooting at him.

Moments later the driver was running from his vehicle and Jacob Dylan Stankovic — a 21-year-old Colfax man facing charges in connection with the incident — was behind the wheel with a passenger he refused to let go, authorities said.

Grass Valley police arrested Stankovic early Tuesday on felony charges of vehicle theft, false imprisonment and assault with a deadly weapon. He faces a misdemeanor DUI, Nevada County Jail reports state.

“No one was injured,” Sgt. Clint Bates said.

Officers responded around 11:50 p.m. Monday to reports of two vehicles racing near Bennett and Depot streets. Dispatch continued to receive calls as police drove to the scene, learning the chase was moving east onto East Bennett Road, Bates said.

“Some type of unknown circumstance, altercation, occurred somewhere in the Brighton Street area,” he added. “They raced through town. (Stankovic) attempted to ram the victim.”

At one point the victim’s window shattered, though authorities later determined Stankovic threw something to break it and didn’t fire a weapon, the sergeant said.

The vehicles stopped in the 11000 block of East Bennett Road after one of them slid into a telephone pole. The 4Runner’s driver ran into some woods. Stankovic then got into the 4Runner and began chasing the driver. Stankovic wouldn’t let the 17-year-old passenger get out, Bates said.

Police then arrived and arrested Stankovic, he added.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.