Grass Valley residential fire affecting two homes remains under investigation

Authorities on Monday continued to investigate a residential fire involving two houses in the 800 block of Forest Glade Circle, near West Main Street in Grass Valley.

Grass Valley, Nevada City and Penn Valley fire departments, as well as Cal Fire and medics, were dispatched to the scene after a 2:28 p.m. Sunday call, according to a release by Grass Valley Fire Chief Mark Buttron.

“Units arrived in the area and found a residential structure with heavy fire upon arrival. A second residential structure, an exposure to the first, was also involved, along with fencing and trees when firefighters arrived,” wrote Chief Buttron.

He said one person was evaluated for burns by paramedics on scene. No firefighters sustained injuries while responding to this fire.

“Despite being faced with two structures on fire, crews were able to stop the spread of the fire into other homes in the area,” wrote Buttron. “A well coordinated fire attack led to rapid suppression and reduced the threat to the neighborhood.”

Authorities said they conducted evacuations Sunday in the immediate surrounding area — including Forest Glade Circle, as well as across the back of the involved residences, on Carpenter Street. Four residences were evacuated and three more were given advisement of potential evacuation as the situation developed, with all seven being cleared to return as of Monday, according to Grass Valley Police Community Service Officer Bryce Corkins.

