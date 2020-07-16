Grass Valley resident makes Dean’s Honor Roll at Valley City State University | TheUnion.com
Grass Valley resident makes Dean's Honor Roll at Valley City State University

Submitted to The Union

Christina Arin Beardsley of Grass Valley made the Dean’s Honor Roll at Valley City State University in Valley City, N.D. for spring semester 2020. The Dean’s Honor Roll recognizes students who completed 12 semester hours or more of VCSU classes for which grade points were earned with a grade point average of at least 3.5.

