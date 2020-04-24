Grass Valley reopens portions of Condon Park

From a release:

With the health and safety of all our residents in mind, the city of Grass Valley will begin the process of re-opening portions of city parks.

Condon Park will reopen today, Friday, April 24. To maintain compliance with the current stay-at-home order issued by the County Public Health Department, only the trails of Condon Park will be open, so people have a safe and scenic place to walk and jog. All other park facilities including playgrounds and BBQ areas will remain closed.

Grass Valley Mayor Lisa Swarthout says, “We trust our citizens will abide by the law and make the right choices for themselves and their neighbors. It is the city’s responsibility to educate our citizens about following the appropriate protocol when in public. I believe it’s important for people to get outside and exercise, and I’m confident our community will follow the necessary guidelines. Asking people to stay safe while exercising and enjoying nature is our main goal here. I have faith that our citizens will do the right thing.”

As our community members demonstrate proper social distancing, hygiene, and other health-conscious practices, we look forward to reopening other public areas that are not affected by the stay-at-home order.

We are gradually moving toward the next phases of COVID-19 and we hope this reopening is the first of many more exciting progressions to come. Depending on the outcome of this reopening, and as we learn more about the current state of the virus in our area, the city hopes to be able share more uplifting news next week.

Source: City of Grass Valley