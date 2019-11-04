Grass Valley Recycle to close

After seven years of business, Grass Valley Recycle is closing.

Doug Bigley — the president of Celestial Valley Ventures Inc., which runs Grass Valley Recycle — said the operation is no longer profitable.

“The scrap metal market has crashed,” said Bigley, in addition to the market for cardboard and California Redemption Value goods like beer cans and plastic bottles.

Bigley claimed the issue stems from the Trump Administration’s tariffs on China, and the fact that China is no longer buying American recyclables.

Friday will be the last day of operations for the recycling center at 875 Idaho Maryland Road.

— Staff Writer Sam Corey