Grass Valley reaches compromise with vets, pickleball players

After listening to concerns from a large group of local veterans Tuesday night, Grass Valley's City Council members opted to move a previously-approved pickleball court construction project to a different area in Memorial Park.

The courts were slated to be built in the park's picnic and barbeque area and would have required the removal of two trees — one of which contains a plaque dedicated to a World War I veteran. Council members, responding to numerous complaints from community members about local parks being overrun with crime, said they'd zeroed in on that area as an ideal location for pickleball courts in an effort to attract a new crowd to the park and, hopefully, push crime and drug issues out.

But some veterans said city officials never asked for their help in solving the park's crime problem, and didn't consult them about the proposed pickleball court project.

Council members directed city staff Tuesday night to negotiate a contract change with the construction company it hired to build the project. The proposed plan is to move the courts to an unused area between the park's softball field and tennis courts — which many at Tuesday night's meeting agreed is a good compromise.

