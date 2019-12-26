Grass Valley presentation on ethical wills

Most people have some form of a last will and testament. Some even have a living will. But few have what’s called an “ethical will.”

While the first example of an ethical will was over 3,500 years ago by Jacob in Genesis, it is only recently that ethical wills have become known outside the Jewish community. Today, there is an increase of doctors and palliative care professionals suggesting their patients write an ethical will as part of their end-of-life care. For some, it can be a spiritual healing tool.

Even those in the best of health can benefit from the exercise of writing down one’s values, important life lessons and where one found meaning in life. This wisdom can be passed on to children and grandchildren. While ethical wills are not legally binding, they can provide background and describe the values that one used in the decision making process for one’s last will and testament and living will. Members of the community are invited to a presentation on ethical wills, presented by Rabbi Alan Greenbaum, Rabbi Emeritus from Temple Adat Elohim in Thousand Oaks and retired rabbi from Congregation B’nai Harim in Grass Valley. The presentation will be at 2 p.m. on Jan. 9 at Congregation B’nai Harim, 506 Walsh Street in Grass Valley and is open to the general public. Greenbaum will provide examples from ancient biblical texts as well as contemporary samples. He will include an exercise and provide a guide to organize a personal narrative. This is being presented as part of the Jewish Community Center Sisterhood monthly meeting. For additional information, contact Lee Nold-Lewis at lnold@pro-show.com or contact the Jewish Community Center office at 530-477-0922.