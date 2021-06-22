Grass Valley preps for July Fourth

Grass Valley’s Fourth of July celebration will take place July 3 and 4, a result of a joint effort by the city’s Chamber of Commerce and downtown association.

“This is Independence Day and it feels like Independence Day,” said Robin Davies, Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce CEO. “We are liberated from COVID-19 — or from the COVID mandates — so we can be close to each other again, we can hug each other again and we who are vaccinated can mingle with confidence.”

Mill and Main streets’ two-day festivities, beginning with a pancake breakfast at 11 a.m. Saturday and ending with a Sunday parade, marks the first large event put on in part by the chamber since the pandemic began in March 2020.

“We’re really happy and excited that things are opening up,” said Marni Marshall, Grass Valley Downtown Association’s executive director. “Hopefully, families feel comfortable coming downtown to visit with their friends and craft vendors who haven’t been able to share their work for over a year.“

Marshall said guests will have ample opportunities to be entertained and nourished while supporting local businesses and building community. Marshall said the event will include live music, beer and wine booths and family-friendly games, like ring toss, skee-ball and “blink-style” games.





“’Rewind Press Play’ will be playing all day on Mill,” Marshall said, referring to a rock band local to Nevada County.

Until now, Marshall explained, event organizers required those sipping a beverage or eating food — meaning without a mask — to do so in a specifically designated section. Post-COVID-19’s tiered capacity-restricting system, this weekend’s attendees may venture outside of the beer garden with their beverage.

PARADE

Sunday’s parade will start at 9 a.m. on East Main Street and Dorsey Drive, near Sierra College, and end on Brighton Street and McCourtney Road.

Marshall said the event does not look like it was pre-pandemic. July 4, 2019, was celebrated on the Nevada County Fairgrounds with help from the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce.

This year, Davies said event organizers from the downtown association and the chamber tried not to get their hopes up about what the tiered system’s expiration would mean until the government released explicit guidelines.

“We heard June 15 was the target date for reopening, but criteria for masked gatherings was not clear back in March and April,” Davies said. “We felt we would err on the safety and health and not do a masked gathering event at the fairgrounds.”

Marshall said she was disappointed that the association was unable to plan for the huge event that the Fourth of July is, but “knew there was potential.”

Davies said once event organizers had access to the criteria, they “felt comfortable” producing an Independence Day celebration in the downtown area.

“Because it is outdoors there is plenty of room for people to continue to social distance and enjoy the vendors and the performers that will be participating in the July 3 event,” Davies said.

Davies said the chamber hosted a minimal number of events each year pre-COVID and that the Fourth of July celebration was the sole event fundraiser. Over the last 15 months, Davies said the downtown association hosted COVID-compliant farmers markets and Second Saturday’s art walks.

“The Second Saturday Art Walks have been a terrific opportunity for the community to enjoy downtown and see what’s going on with Center for the Arts, participating in public art at the selfie stations and murals,” Davies said.

Marshall said she is looking forward to the debut of Thursday Night Markets , which begin this week, combining the best parts of the farmers market and art walks.

Davies anticipates “several thousand people” will attend the weekend’s event.

“The feeling in the community is one of excitement and anticipating that this event on the Third of July will be the very first ‘event’ held in western Nevada County,“ Davies said.

