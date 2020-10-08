Grass Valley police vehicle totalled in crash; suspect in custody

A vehicle stolen from a Hansen Bros. yard off La Barr Meadows Road struck a Grass Valley Police Department cruiser head on Thursday afternoon along Highway 49 near West McKnight Way, authorities said.

The officer involved in the crash was shaken up, but had no serious injuries as a result of the crash, a California Highway Patrol officer said.

The suspect, 37-year-old Patrick Grady, was apprehended in the Wolf Creek drainage after a four-hour manhunt that began with a traffic stop at a gas station along McKnight Way at 12:16 p.m., according to Mike Steele, California Highway Patrol public information officer.

Reports had come in about a stolen, lifted Ford full-size pickup that had traveled from Alta Sierra to the McKnight Way Chevron.

“When our officers went to apprehend the suspect, he went to foot bail,” Steele said.

Officers then set up a perimeter in the LaBarr Meadows Road area.

“He was able to evade us for about three hours out there,” Steele said. “At one point he went into the Hansen Brothers yard, stole a pickup, tried to flee the scene wrong way on the highway, and hit the patrol vehicle head on.”

Grass Valley Police Lt. Joe Matteoni said the suspect’s vehicle was traveling north in the southbound lane when the wreck happened.

The suspect was taken into custody at 3:55 p.m., in the area of the Wolf Creek drainage off Allison Ranch Road, before being transported to a Sutter Roseville Medical Center to be treated for his injuries, Steele said. The officer, who Matteoni declined to name at this time, went to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. The officer’s injuries didn’t appear severe, the lieutenant said.

A minor injury was sustained by one of the foot pursuit officers, Steele said.

The front end of the patrol car is totalled, Matteoni said.

