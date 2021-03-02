Grass Valley police: Suspect, juvenile taken to trauma center after honey oil lab explosion

From a release:

On Monday, March 1, at 8:13 pm, dispatch received numerous reports of a large explosion at an apartment at 368 Sutton Way. Grass Valley Police Officers and Grass Valley Fire Department personnel arrived and located an adult male and two juveniles that had been inside the apartment when the explosion occurred. The adult was identified as Kyle Patche, 31 years old. He and one of the juveniles had burn injuries and were transported to trauma centers in the Sacramento area. The other juvenile was treated and released at the scene.

Grass Valley Police Detectives and Investigators from the Grass Valley Fire Department and Nevada County Consolidated Fire worked through the night to determine the cause of the explosion. At this time, we can confirm that the explosion was caused by an illegal Butane Honey Oil Lab that was present in the apartment.

The explosion was severe enough that part of the roof was lifted off the structure and several interior walls were damaged. The involved apartment and those adjacent to it have been “red tagged” as structurally unsafe.

The juvenile that was transported to a trauma center was treated for their burns and released later that night. Both juveniles are currently in the custody of Child Protective Services.

The investigation is still ongoing, but when Mr. Patche is released from the trauma center, he will face charges including:

• 11379.6 (A) Health & Safety Code – Illegal manufacturing of a controlled substance

• Two Counts of 273A (A) PC – Felony child endangerment causing injury

• 452 (A) PC – Causing a fire that causes injury or death

• 452 (B) PC – Causing a fire of an inhabited structure

Source: Grass Valley Police Department