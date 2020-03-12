UPDATE: Missing man found

Bob Costa



From Grass Valley Police Department:

UPDATE at 4 p.m. Thursday

UPDATE – FOUND: Thanks to an alert member of our community, Bob has been located safe, and is being reunited with his family!

Initially posted

***Missing Person***

GVPD is currently searching for 73-year-old Bob Costa. He was last seen in the 200 block of Sierra College at approximately 1:30 p.m. Bob has dementia and can become disoriented easily.

Bob was last seen wearing red plaid shirt, blue jeans, and a black baseball cap. Bob is described as being 5-foot-10, 178 pounds with white hair and brown eyes.

If you see Bob or have information on his whereabouts, please call 530-265-7880.