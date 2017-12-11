Grass Valley police officers give disadvantaged kids a chance to ‘shop with a cop’

The Christmas tree in the Grass Valley Police Department's front lobby has some unusual decorations hanging from its branches.

The names, ages and Christmas wishes of local children from less-fortunate families are written on ornaments dangling from the tree.

With the help of the community, the Grass Valley Police Officers Association plans to make those kids' wishes come true.

The Caring and Sharing program, hosted by the Police Officers Association, has been an annual holiday tradition since 1991. Community members can participate by donating to the cause, or picking an ornament from the tree and buying the gift listed on it.

On Saturday, Grass Valley police officers will take the kids shopping for additional gifts, with the goal of giving them a great Christmas experience, according to Officer Evan Butler.

Following the "shop with a cop" event, the kids will get a chance to visit Santa.

Recommended Stories For You

To make a donation or buy a gift for the Caring and Sharing program, visit the Grass Valley Police Department at 129 S. Auburn St., Grass Valley.

To contact Staff Writer Matthew Pera, email mpera@theunion.com or call 530-477-4231.