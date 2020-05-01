Grass Valley police: Matthew Coulter charged with felony threatening

Matthew Coulter



Matthew Coulter, known for attending and speaking at local government meetings, faces a felony accusation of threatening to commit a crime after authorities say he screamed at Grass Valley employees and followed them to the police station.

Coulter, 57, also faces misdemeanor charges of using a police scanner and failing to comply with a court order. Arrested Friday, he remained jailed that afternoon on $54,000 in bond, records state.

The arrest stems from an incident at Condon Park, Grass Valley Police Lt. Joe Matteoni said.

Two Public Works employees around 8 a.m. Friday were driving on Brighton Street, near Minnie Street, when Coulter extended his middle finger toward them. Coulter then followed them to the park, where the workers were cleaning up, and began screaming at them, Matteoni said.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“During the course of the screaming, Coulter said he’d see him in court or on his front lawn,” the lieutenant said.

An employee took it as a threat, he added.

According to Matteoni, Coulter has a restraining order against him. He’s forbidden from stalking, harassing, threatening, following and interfering with city employees and members of the City Council.

“Both Public Works employees were wearing uniforms identifying them as Grass Valley employees,” Matteoni said.

The workers drove to the police department to report the incident, and Coulter followed them. Officers then spoke to Coulter, the lieutenant said.

“He advised that he was upset because the Public Works employees were idling their vehicle at Condon Park,” Matteoni said. “He said he felt it was inappropriate for them to do that.”

Coulter said someone could have stolen the idling vehicle, Matteoni added.

Coulter has been arrested or cited several times over the past two years, with some of those cases being a violation of a restraining order, Matteoni said.

Nevada City police arrested Coulter in early March on charges of resisting arrest, battery on a peace officer and using offensive words in a public place. He made bond on those charges shortly after his arrest, reports state.

Coulter’s Grass Valley restraining order expires in September, Matteoni said. However, Nevada County is attempting to put a restraining order on him after it made claims of “escalating confrontational conduct.” A hearing for that order is set for May 11, reports state.

To contact City Editor Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.