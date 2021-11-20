Grass Valley police make felony vandalism arrest
Over the past several weeks, Grass Valley police have responded to dozens of reported incidents of graffiti in and around the downtown area. The investigation culminated in the location and arrest of 28-year-old Nicholas Reyes of Grass Valley, who was booked Friday afternoon for felony vandalism. We’re thankful for all the officers who have been busy tracking the incidents and covering the vandalism as it was discovered!
Source: Grass Valley Police Department
