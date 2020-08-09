Grass Valley police make arrest in downtown Airsoft shooting; no serious injuries

From a Grass Valley Police Department release:

**Update – Suspect in custody** Just after 11:00 pm, GVPD Officers & Detectives arrested the suspect responsible. Further details to come.

Initial post:

**Report of shooting downtown turns out to be an Air-soft gun**Just after 7:00 pm Saturday evening, Officers responded to the report of shots being fired at people attending the Back-the-Blue rally at the corner of Neal St. and South Auburn St. Officers determined that the suspect shot at the crowd from a passing vehicle with an air-soft rifle. There were no serious injuries. Officers are investigating the incident. More information will be shared as available.