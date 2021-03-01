Grass Valley police investigating suspicious death
Grass Valley police are investigating the suspicious death of a man found unresponsive behind a local business Saturday morning.
Police responded just before 7 a.m. to a report of a man found outside in the 100 block of West McKnight Way, said Sgt. Dan Kimbrough.
“He was on the ground and unresponsive,” Kimbrough said. “He had a head wound.”
The man later was pronounced dead, Kimbrough said. He was identified as Steven Drews, 62, of Grass Valley, by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.
“It is being investigated as a suspicious death,” Kimbrough said Monday, declining to provide further details.
Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.
