Grass Valley police investigating ’suspicious death’
On Friday, May 7, a 48-year-old male was reported missing to the Grass Valley Police Department. An investigation was initiated in an attempt to locate the person. Over the ensuing days, investigators learned that the missing person had recently been homeless and had been living in a camp somewhere in the Loma Rica Ranch area on the outskirts of Grass Valley. Investigators searched the large rural area multiple times and exhausted all leads, but were not able to locate the individual. A more expansive search with the assistance of the Nevada County Search-and-Rescue team and their specially trained K9s was coordinated. On Wednesday morning, around 8:30 am, the team located the body of a deceased male in a heavily wooded area off Brunswick Road. Efforts to confirm the identity of the male are underway.
At this time, Grass Valley Police Detectives are investigating this as a “suspicious death” as the cause of death is not obvious or apparent. The Nevada County Coroner will conduct the death investigation in an attempt to determine the cause.
Source: Grass Valley Police Department
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Grass Valley police investigating ’suspicious death’
On Friday, May 7, a 48-year-old male was reported missing to the Grass Valley Police Department. An investigation was initiated in an attempt to locate the person. Over the ensuing days, investigators learned that the…