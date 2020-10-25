Grass Valley police find suspected cocaine, mushrooms during arrests

Grass Valley police say they arrested two people on drug charges after finding suspected cocaine, marijuana, mushrooms and thousands of dollars in cash.

Travis Alan Dodson, 32, of Nevada City, and Alisyn Renee Steiner, 31, of Grass Valley, both face charges in connection with the Saturday evening incident, a news release states.

According to reports, police found the pair after responding to reports of a reckless driver downtown.

“During the investigation officers discovered that one subject, Travis Dodson, was armed with a stolen 9 mm handgun,” the release states. “Dodson was immediately taken into custody.”

Police also arrested Steiner, who was in the vehicle, the release states.

Officers searched the car and found the suspected drugs and cash, reports state.

Dodson, who remained jailed Sunday under bond, is charged with criminal conspiracy, receipt of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, possession for sale of a narcotic controlled substance, transporting a narcotic controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance while armed, having a loaded firearm in public, and two counts of carrying a concealed firearm. He also faces a probation violation, Nevada County Jail records state.

Steiner, who has made bond, faces charges of criminal conspiracy, possession for sale of a narcotic controlled substance, transporting a narcotic controlled substance and disorderly conduct, jail records state.