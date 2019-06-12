Grass Valley police: Drugs, loaded gun found on unconscious person behind the wheel

Grass Valley police say they found a loaded gun, drugs and cash on someone passed out behind the wheel of a running vehicle.



Police approached the person around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday after responding to reports of someone slumped over while behind the wheel of a running vehicle near Dorsey Drive and East Main Street. The officer could see suspected drugs and paraphernalia in the person’s lap, reports state.

“After the subject was detained, officers found a loaded handgun, a wad of cash, ounces worth of heroin, methamphetamines and pills, additional drug paraphernalia, an illegal knife and other evidence,” a release states.