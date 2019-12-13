Grass Valley Police Department completes its second ‘No Shave November’ fundraiser

The Grass Valley Police Department once again held their “No Shave November” fundraiser in honor of the Community Cancer Center at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. A total of $3,500 was raised. Pictured from left are GVPD Chief Alex Gammelgard, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation Executive Director Kimberly Parker, Officer Kyle Newman, Sargent Clint Bates, Officer Zack Laferriere, and Community Service Officer Bryce Corkins, who raised the most money and had the most votes for best beard.