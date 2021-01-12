Grass Valley police arrest Carmichael couple in large-scale commercial burglary

Grass Valley police officers, working with law enforcement agencies from the Bay Area, have arrested a couple at their Carmichael residence in connection with a large-scale commercial burglary of a local high-tech company.

Detectives served a search warrant Tuesday morning in the 5000 block of Marconi Avenue, and took David Paul Rizzo and Elizabeth Sue Ivanovich into custody without incident, said Sgt. Clint Bates.

Rizzo and Ivanovich are suspected of burglarizing a Grass Valley business on multiple occasions in December, making off with an estimated $200,000 to $400,000 in electronics, Bates said.

The two are suspected on Dec. 16 of breaking into a Conex box on the property. They then broke into the building twice on Dec. 27, Bates said.

“They were able to bypass the alarm system and forcibly gain entry,” Bates said, adding the burglars spent an extended period of time inside the business.

The burglary was discovered when officers responded to the re-set of the alarm system, he said.

The investigation was developed through video surveillance and it was subsequently discovered the suspects were linked to similar crimes in the Bay Area, Bates said.

According to Bates, property recovered at the residence has been linked to the Grass Valley burglaries. Detectives were still investigating Tuesday and conducting more warrant searches, he said.

Rizzo, 42, and Ivanovich, 34, were being booked Tuesday on charges of second-degree burglary, criminal conspiracy, committing a felony while on bail, possessing stolen property and grand theft. They remained held Tuesday on a $10 million bond, Bates said.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.