Grass Valley plans celebration for Armed Forces Day

On Armed Forces Day, May 21, Grass Valley’s downtown will be the center of celebration for the military, complete with the Air Force Band, demonstrations from all military branches, service awards and flyovers, including a first ever mini-airshow overhead, a news release states.

The Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce, the city of Grass Valley and Nevada County will present the inaugural Grass Valley Armed Forces Day Celebration from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event honors active duty military personnel and announces the seven recipients of the Military Service Awards for 2022.

“We honor and offer our profound appreciation and gratitude to the patriots who are serving in our nation’s Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Space Force, and Coast Guard,” said Robin Davies, CEO of the Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce, in the release. “Their professionalism and unwavering dedication to supporting and defending our Constitution has been vital in allowing our democracy to flourish, safeguarding peace and growing prosperity for our citizens, and giving hope to oppressed peoples or those facing tyranny abroad.”

Davies said this celebration will be a family affair, including flyovers and music from the U.S. Air Force Band of the Golden West. Also expected to participate will be representatives from military units in Sacramento, Alameda, and San Francisco, and the Coast Guard station at Lake Tahoe. The opening and closing colors will be provided by the 9th Force Support Squadron Honor Guard from Beale Air Force Base.

The five-hour event will begin at 11 a.m. with opening colors, followed by a program that will include three separate flyovers. The FAA and Homeland Security also have given clearance for a mini-airshow over Grass Valley.

Coast Guard Air Station Sacramento will roar over town in a C-27J Spartan medium-range surveillance plane; a T-38 will fly up from Beale Air Force Base; and the Army National Guard will bring a UH-60 Black Hawk rescue helicopter.

Less than 1% of Americans serve on active duty in the Armed Forces.

“Those who do volunteer to put their lives on the line to protect our country and democracy wherever they are called to serve,” Davies said. “Whether they are active duty, in the National Guard, or the reserves, they are true American heroes, and we all owe them.”

For more information, visit mynevadacounty.com/3276/Military-Appreciation .

Source: Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce