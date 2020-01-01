Grass Valley pair featured on national podcast about couples working together

Want to know what it’s like to work with your spouse — and stay married?

Then listen to two recent CoupleCo podcasts featuring Grass Valley residents Michael Hodgson and Therese Iknoian, who run the award-winning travel blog HI Travel Tales.

In the interview by CoupleCo.com partners (and spouses) Blaine and Honey Parker, Hodgson and Iknoian talk about the intricacies, delicacies and sometimes strained or even hilarious moments of their nearly two decades working together.

“They can’t do anything just halfway,” noted the CoupleCo intro for Part 1. “The challenge of loving your work, being good at it and driven to do it, is that it becomes hard to not work.”

In Part 2, Hodgson and Iknoian go on to discuss why you have to have firm lines between your work and personal lives, and how working together is at times a bit of a complicated tango: “A sense of humor is key,” the intro noted. “Working together is a dance.”

Hodgson and Iknoian were featured in January 2019 in The Union for winning three national awards from the North American Travel Journalists Association for 2018. Each was recognized for an illustrated story in an online publication. Their website was also called out as one of the six top independent travel blogs of the year. In addition, they have won photography awards, including at the Nevada County Fair where in 2019 Iknoian took “Best of Division” honors for the Draft Horse Classic division.

Hodgson and Iknoian, who base their travel writing and photography out of Grass Valley, have focused on HI Travel Tales for close to five years. During that time, they have traveled to, photographed, and written about the likes of Morocco, Norway, Antarctica, Germany, Argentina, and Qatar, not to mention many parts of the United States. Together, they have been to all seven continents and 50 countries. Before HI Travel Tales, they ran a leading trade news business for the outdoor and fitness industries, also out of Grass Valley, which they sold in 2007 but continued to run through 2011.

HITravelTales.com is dedicated to inspiring meaningful travel adventures around the world with a focus on immersive travel experiences. Its award-winning writing and photography guides travelers and non-travelers alike.