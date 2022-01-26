Grass Valley OK’s RV park

A 20-acre, 150-space RV park has been approved by the Grass Valley City Council on a 3-to-2 vote. The city also plans to annex 45 acres of land across from the Nevada County Fairgrounds to accommodate the RV park.

Photo: Courtesy Grace Crain for The Union

A new RV Park won approval by a narrow margin at this week’s meeting of the Grass Valley City Council.

Mayor Ben Aguilar, Vice Mayor Jan Arbuckle and Council member Bob Branstrom supported the RV park. Council members Tom Ivy and Hilary Hodge opposed.

Lance Lowe, the city’s principal planner, provided a presentation for the new RV Park and Resort planned for 11425 McCourtney Road, across from the fairgrounds, which has it own RV park. The council vote finalizes approval, though much preliminary work remains before construction can start. No opening date is set.

The 20-acre RV Park Resort will rent for $70 per night for a duration of 30 days or less, and is subject to a transient occupancy tax.

“First and foremost, the property has to be annexed within the city limits,” said Lowe. “And that must be reviewed by (Local Agency Formation Commission) Nevada County, which approves the formation, dissolution or expansion in change of boundaries of cities and special districts.”

That review can take several months, as building permits need approval and the applicant — Millennium Planning & Engineering, which represents the five local owners — must show that services can be provided within these boundaries.

The applicant also requested hook up to the city’s sanitation and sewer system. The city offered to reimburse Millennium for the cost of upsizing the existing sewer line from Brighton Street. This will be done in order to allow greater capacity for those residents on McCourtney Road, adjacent to the new RV park, to also hook up to the city’s sewer system if they choose to do so in the future, Lowe said.

CONCERNS

Hodge said that while the concepts for the RV park are beautiful with attractive amenities, affordable housing is needed.

”We have people living in a house three generations deep because housing is that scarce,” she said. “Given the proximity of the town and the location of this project, it’s really too bad it is not affordable housing.”

Hodge also commiserated with residents who are frustrated with current housing choices.

“It seems kind of crazy to me to welcome rich people’s portable recreational housing, when there’s people who really don’t have access to housing in this community,” she added.

Although initially praising the project, Ivy also expressed doubts.

“You always try to protect landowner’s rights, but as you dig into the project, you see how big it is,” he said. “Grass Valley really has to be a large partner in order for this to move forward. Why didn’t (Millennium) do this on your own. Why get the city involved?”

Ivy conjectured the project would be half the size if Grass Valley didn’t get involved. And he expressed frustration the project is predominantly reliant on the city’s water and wastewater services and its residents.

“I have a lot of questions about its economic viability moving forward,” he said. “It’s hard for me to reconcile right now.”

Rob Wood of Millennium said many neighbors along McCourtney Road seemed to be eager to hook up with the city’s sewer system at an on-site public hearing in December. He also touted the site as one where residents could shelter in place in case of a wildfire evacuation in part because of its gravel base. A fire suppression pond with a 2,000-gallon capacity and a draft hydrant hook up is also planned.

William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com

The new RV park approved for 11228 McCourtney Road in rural Grass Valley has raised some dissent among members of the community.

Photo: Elias Funez